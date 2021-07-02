Observations: Cubs Fall Further Back of Brewers With Loss to Reds

Observations: Cubs fall further back with 7th straight loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Cubs lost 2-1 to the Reds Friday night, their seventh straight loss, dropping to 42-40 this season.

Here are 10 observations from the game.

1. The Cubs lineup got a Bryzzo-sized boost Friday with the returns of Kris Bryant (right side soreness) and Anthony Rizzo (back tightness). Bryant missed the last two games and Rizzo the entire Brewers series.

2. Bryant started July off strong after a down June in which he hit .114/.205/.241. Friday, he went 2-for-4 with a pair of singles — his first multi-hit game since May 31.

3. Bryant’s baserunning has always been an exceptional part of his game, and Friday provided the latest example. He scored from first on a double by Jason Heyward in the fourth, giving the Cubs a 1-0 lead.

4. Alec Mills mowed the Reds down for 5 2/3 innings, allowing two hits and a walk with nine strikeouts — tied for his career high.

5. But Mills caught a tough break. A two-out single by Nick Castellanos in the sixth ended his night, following a walk earlier in the inning, and both runners came around to score. Joey Votto hit a two-run double off reliever Adam Morgan.

6. Outside of that single, the Cubs shut down Castellanos and Jesse Winker, the Reds' two outfielders recently named starters in the All-Star Game. The pair went a combined 1-for-8.

7. Jonathan India dropped a foul pop fly in the seventh, giving Willson Contreras another chance with the tying run on first and two outs. Eugenio Suarez retired Contreras with a nice play on a groundball to third base, however.

8. The Cubs had runners on base every inning but the first and eighth. They stranded seven and went 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position.

9. A few players had some words for home plate umpire Jim Wolf, including Joc Pederson in the third and Tucker Barnhart in the seventh. Both left-handed hitters were rung up on pitches on the inside part of home plate.

10. The Cubs have lost 7 1/2 games in the NL Central standings since last Thursday, when they were tied with the Brewers. Milwaukee beat the Pirates Friday night.

On deck: First pitch Saturday at 3:10 p.m. Adbert Alzolay (4-7, 4.55) and Tyler Mahle (7-3, 3.74) are the Cubs and Reds probable starters.

