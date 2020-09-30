Oakland Athletics Beat White Sox, Tie Up Wild Card Series at 1-1

The Chicago White Sox had a chance to finish off their series with the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday, but after Dallas Keuchel surrendered a pair of home runs, the South Siders find themselves tied up at 1-1 in the best-of-three series.

The A’s captured the 5-3 win at the Coliseum on Wednesday thanks to home runs by Marcus Semien and Khris Davis. Yasmani Grandal did hit a home run for the White Sox, but it wasn’t enough as the Sox fell to the A’s in the second game of the series.

The White Sox made things interesting, chasing A's closer Liam Hendriks in the ninth and getting the tying run to second base, but Jose Abreu hammered a ball right at the second baseman, grounding out to finish off the contest.

Chris Bassitt pitched seven innings and gave up one earned run, leaving the game before Grandal hit his home run in the eighth inning.

Keuchel ended up giving up five runs, three of which were earned, and striking out four batters.

The White Sox fell behind early in the game, as an error by Nick Madrigal allowed Tommy La Stella and Ramon Laureano to score in the first inning of the contest, giving Oakland a 2-0 lead.

In the second inning, Semien unloaded on a fastball from Keuchel, launching it over the center field fence and putting the Athletics ahead by a 4-0 margin.

The home runs kept coming for Oakland in the fourth, with Khris Davis hammering a pitch over the left field fence to give the A's a 5-0 advantage.

The White Sox were able to finally get on the board in the eighth inning, as Liam Hendriks surrendered a two-run home run to Yasmani Grandal that got the White Sox back within three runs.