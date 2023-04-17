Nick Madrigal in Cubs' Lineup as He Looks to Earn Regular Role

Nick Madrigal gets start at third vs. A’s originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago Cubs infielder Nick Madrigal is trying to earn a more regular role on the team in the early going of this season, and he’ll get a chance to make a statement as he gets a start at third base on Monday night against the Oakland Athletics.

Madrigal, acquired by the Cubs in the 2021 trade that sent closer Craig Kimbrel to the Chicago White Sox, will make his sixth start in 15 games, and he will do so against A’s pitcher Kyle Muller.

The infielder has not gotten a ton of playing time in the early going, serving as a platoon option at third base and getting a brief look at second base when Dansby Swanson missed a game at Wrigley Field last week, with Nico Hoerner sliding over to shortstop for that contest.

So far this season Madrigal is 6-for-19 with three runs scored and an RBI. He’s drawn one walk and struck out once, and has two stolen bases on three attempts.



Monday will mark his second start in the last week, with his lone appearance in the team’s recent series against the Los Angeles Dodgers coming on a pinch-running assignment in Saturday’s 2-1 loss.

With Patrick Wisdom hitting for more power, and with Edwin Rios also commanding playing time at third, Madrigal has had limited opportunities to start for the Cubs, and he’ll look to perhaps earn a more regular role against left-handed starters in the future.

His batting average against lefties last season was 12 points higher than his average against right-handed hurlers, though he did hit for more power and get on-base more often against righties in the 2022 season.

So far this season Madrigal is 2-for-6 against southpaws with a run scored and a double to his credit.

Madrigal will bat ninth for the Cubs when they take on the A’s. Their full lineup for the series opener:

1 Nico Hoerner – 2B

2 Dansby Swanson – SS

3 Ian Happ – LF

4 Seiya Suzuki – RF

5 Trey Mancini – 1B

6 Patrick Wisdom – DH

7 Cody Bellinger – CF

8 Yan Gomes – C

9 Nick Madrigal – 3B

Hayden Wesneski will hope to rebound after a pair of tough starts to begin his season, and he’ll do so against an Oakland lineup that is batting .235 on the season, with a slugging percentage of .370, both of which rank among the bottom-10 offenses in the league.

First pitch between the two clubs is set for 8:40 p.m. Central time.

