Nats Manager Davey Martinez Slams Base to Ground After Epic Tirade, Ejection vs. Cubs

Washington Nationals manager Davey Martinez was ejected from Wednesday’s game against the Chicago Cubs after arguing a call, and the skipper certainly got his money’s worth with an incredible tirade that ended with him slamming first base into the ground.

Martinez was ejected after a Trea Turner strikeout in the seventh inning of the game. The pitch from Tommy Nance got away from Cubs catcher Willson Contreras, and Turner sprinted to first.

The throw from Contreras hit Turner in the back, and the runner was called out after the umpire ruled that he had not been running in the designated running lane toward first base.

Martinez, apoplectic, came onto the field to argue the call, and was quickly ejected. He then took first base out of the ground and slammed it to the Wrigley Field turf, drawing a roar of approval from the Cubs’ crowd.

Davey Martinez has had enough with these umpires pic.twitter.com/6MVQEEbWTv — OPT (@OPTNats) May 20, 2021

It’s likely that Martinez’s base slam amused the Cubs’ dugout as well, as the Nationals’ skipper formerly served as bench coach of the Cubs under former manager Joe Maddon.

The removal of the base from the ground was evocative of former Pirates manager Lloyd McClendon, who was ejected and literally stole first base from the field during a 2001 game.