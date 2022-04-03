MLB Trades: A's Deal Potential White Sox Target Sean Manaea to Padres

The Oakland Athletics have dealt away a slew of talented players in recent months, and a pitcher that was on the Chicago White Sox radar is instead headed down the California coast to San Diego.

According to multiple reports, including from MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand, starting pitcher Sean Manaea is headed to the Padres in a deal that fortifies San Diego’s rotation.

Manaea and relief pitching prospect Aaron Holiday will head to San Diego in exchange for infield prospect Euribiel Angeles and pitching prospect Adrian Martinez, per Feinsand.

Full trade, per source: Oakland gets Euribiel Angeles and Adrian Martinez, San Diego gets Sean Manaea and Aaron Holiday. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) April 3, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Manaea, a Valparaiso-product who is entering the final year of his contract, posted an 11-10 record in a career-high 32 starts during the 2021 season. He struck out 194 batters, also a career high, and walked just 41 in 179.1 innings of work.

The hurler had been on the radar of several teams, including the White Sox, in recent days, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman.

The Athletics have been trading away MLB pieces throughout the offseason, including infielders Matt Chapman and Matt Olson.

The White Sox rotation has strong talent at the top, with Lucas Giolito and Lance Lynn heading up the group, but Lynn suffered a lower-body injury during his Saturday start for the White Sox, and the team has reportedly been looking for additional arms to help provide support to a staff that lost Carlos Rodon during the offseason.