Chicago Baseball

Sean Manaea

MLB Trades: A's Deal Potential White Sox Target Sean Manaea to Padres

99725935
Getty Images

The Oakland Athletics have dealt away a slew of talented players in recent months, and a pitcher that was on the Chicago White Sox radar is instead headed down the California coast to San Diego.

According to multiple reports, including from MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand, starting pitcher Sean Manaea is headed to the Padres in a deal that fortifies San Diego’s rotation.

Manaea and relief pitching prospect Aaron Holiday will head to San Diego in exchange for infield prospect Euribiel Angeles and pitching prospect Adrian Martinez, per Feinsand.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Manaea, a Valparaiso-product who is entering the final year of his contract, posted an 11-10 record in a career-high 32 starts during the 2021 season. He struck out 194 batters, also a career high, and walked just 41 in 179.1 innings of work.

The hurler had been on the radar of several teams, including the White Sox, in recent days, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman.

The Athletics have been trading away MLB pieces throughout the offseason, including infielders Matt Chapman and Matt Olson.

Chicago Baseball

MLB Opening Day 3 hours ago

Opening Day 2022: Cubs Fans Could Get Shot at $1 Million in Wrigley Field Batting Practice Challenge

Shohei Ohtani Mar 31

MLB Rule Changes 2022: ‘Shohei Ohtani' Rule Becomes Official

The White Sox rotation has strong talent at the top, with Lucas Giolito and Lance Lynn heading up the group, but Lynn suffered a lower-body injury during his Saturday start for the White Sox, and the team has reportedly been looking for additional arms to help provide support to a staff that lost Carlos Rodon during the offseason.

This article tagged under:

Sean ManaeaChicago White SoxOakland Athletics
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey NBCLX Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us