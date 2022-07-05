MLB Rumors: ‘Several Executives' Predict Cubs Land Xander Bogaerts

‘Several executives’ predict Cubs will sign Bogaerts originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Xander Bogaerts grew up in Aruba watching Cubs games during the days of Aramis Ramirez, Derrek Lee and Kerry Wood.

Could he follow in their All-Star footsteps and don the blue pinstripes? Some are already anticipating as much.

USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reported Monday “several executives are predicting” the Cubs will sign Bogaerts this coming offseason.

Bogaerts is under contract for $20 million each next three seasons with the Red Sox. But he’s expected to opt out of that deal, according to multiple reports, and hit the open market this winter.

Bogaerts, who turns 30 in October, has spent his entire 10-year career with Boston. In addition to three All-Star appearances., he has four Silver Slugger awards and two championships on his resume.

Entering Tuesday, he held a .318/.391/.456 slash line in 76 games this season.

As far as a potential Cubs-Bogaerts fit, a few questions could include how much it would cost to sign him, his fit in their infield with Nico Hoerner — who’s having a strong season offensively and at shortstop — and how he views the Cubs’ rebuild situation.

“I’ve been through some rough years with the Red Sox also,” Bogaerts told NBC Sports Chicago when the Red Sox were in town last weekend. “It’s not been as much years. For the most part we’ve done a lot of winning here.

“But I’ve been in some rebuilding years, but it hasn’t taken as long. We’ll see how it is with this team this year, man. They (the Cubs) have a lot of good young players.”

