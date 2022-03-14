MLB Rumors: Rockies ‘Aggressively Pursuing' Former Cubs Star Kris Bryant

Rockies 'aggressively pursuing' Kris Bryant originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Add another team to the list of suitors for ex-Cubs cornerstone Kris Bryant.

According to multiple reports, the Rockies are expressing interest in Bryant, with MLB Network's Jon Heyman reporting Monday Colorado is "aggressively pursuing" the 2016 MVP.

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Nick Groke reported the Rockies "are not being shy" about their interest in Bryant.

The Rockies have expressed interest in Bryant in the past. They discussed a trade involving him and fellow All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado with the Cubs in the 2019-20 offseason.

The trade never materialized, and the Rockies dealt Arenado to the Cardinals in February 2021. The Cubs sent Bryant to the Giants at last summer's trade deadline.

Bryant hit .265/.353/.481 with 25 home runs and 73 RBIs between the Cubs and Giants last season. He's a free agent for the first time in his career this winter and has also been linked to the Mariners and Phillies.

