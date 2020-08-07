MLB Postpones Cardinals-Cubs Game After Another St. Louis Player Tests Positive

After postponing the St. Louis Cardinals' previous seven games against the Milwaukee Brewers and the Detroit Tigers, Major League Baseball has now added Friday's Cubs-Cardinals game to list.

The league announced Friday afternoon that the game at Busch Stadium was being postponed "to allow for additional testing" after another Cardinals player tested positive for coronavirus.

No new time or day was given for when the game would be rescheduled.

Earlier this week, officials reported the Cardinals had returned 13 positive tests in their traveling party, seven of them players, forcing them to suspend their season.

They were finally cleared to travel back to St. Louis late Tuesday, when they returned negative tests for the second straight day.

“You can't take for granted even the freedom we have in a somewhat limited-freedom world when you're in a hotel room for six straight days and you get outside,” Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said on a conference call. “It's a nice feeling to feel that sun, and move around, and get a little sweat going and see the guys enjoying their workout.”

The league also reportedly decided to cancel the “Field of Dreams” game on Aug. 13 between the Cardinals and the Chicago White Sox.