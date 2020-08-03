Chicago Baseball

MLB Postpones Cardinals' 4-Game Series With Tigers After More Positive COVID-19 Tests

The Cardinals are now set to resume their season on Friday against the Chicago Cubs

After postponing all three of their games against the Milwaukee Brewers over the weekend, the St. Louis Cardinals will now face an even longer lay-off, as their four game series against the Detroit Tigers has been postponed due to the team’s ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

According to a press release sent out by Major League Baseball on Monday, the Cardinals have had 13 members of their organization test positive for coronavirus in the last week, including seven players and six staff members.

As a result, the Cardinals will remain in quarantine in Milwaukee for the time being, and players and personnel will continue to be tested daily.

As of Monday, the league plans to allow the Cardinals to resume their regular season schedule on Friday when they welcome the Chicago Cubs to Busch Stadium.

The league also reportedly decided to cancel the “Field of Dreams” game on Aug. 13 between the Cardinals and the Chicago White Sox.

