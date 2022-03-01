MLB Lockout: Players Reject League's Last Proposal Before Deadline

No deal: Players reject MLB's last offer before deadline originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
No deal.
The MLB players union rejected MLB's final proposal before Tuesday's league-imposed deadline for a new labor agreement.
If the league follows through on its threat, Opening Day will be delayed, and regular season games will be canceled.
Monday was MLB's original self-imposed deadline with the locked-out players to avoid canceling games. After over 16 hours of talks Monday that appeared to include progress on the path to a new labor deal, the deadline was extended to Tuesday at 4 p.m. CT.
However, the union maintained there were substantial differences in key issues in negotiations, according to multiple reports, including ESPN's Jesse Rogers and The Athletic's Evan Drellich,
MLB made its final labor proposal to the union shortly before Tuesday's deadline. The proposal included significant gaps on key issues with the union's latest offer, including the luxury tax, minimum player salary and a proposed bonus pool for productive young players.
More to come.
