MLB Lockout: Players Reject League's Last Proposal Before Deadline

No deal: Players reject MLB's last offer before deadline

No deal.

The MLB players union rejected MLB's final proposal before Tuesday's league-imposed deadline for a new labor agreement.

If the league follows through on its threat, Opening Day will be delayed, and regular season games will be canceled.

Monday was MLB's original self-imposed deadline with the locked-out players to avoid canceling games. After over 16 hours of talks Monday that appeared to include progress on the path to a new labor deal, the deadline was extended to Tuesday at 4 p.m. CT.

However, the union maintained there were substantial differences in key issues in negotiations, according to multiple reports, including ESPN's Jesse Rogers and The Athletic's Evan Drellich,

Union source says they were always far apart on major issues. It was MLB's optimism they were pushing (re yesterday). That was 'ridiculous.' — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) March 1, 2022

Union source contends that its tone has been consistent since yesterday, that the players are very far apart on key issues such as CBT, thresholds, and the prearb bonus pool. No difference, the union believes, from today to yesterday, in its view. — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) March 1, 2022

MLB made its final labor proposal to the union shortly before Tuesday's deadline. The proposal included significant gaps on key issues with the union's latest offer, including the luxury tax, minimum player salary and a proposed bonus pool for productive young players.

Players union requested luxury tax figures of 238M, 244, 250, 256 and 263. MLB had offered 220M, 220, 220, 224 and 230. That is a massive difference. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 1, 2022

On league minimum salary: MLBPA’s latest offer starts at $725,000, with increases of $20,000 in first few years of deal, a source said, then a different increase later. MLB has offered $675,000 with $10,000 increases (the offer made yesterday) — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) March 1, 2022

