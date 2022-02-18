MLB Lockout: League Postpones First Week of Spring Training Games

MLB postpones first week of spring training games originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Major League Baseball has postponed the first week of spring training games due to the ongoing league-implemented lockout.

The postponement has looked increasingly likely with little progress in labor negotiations and MLB's unwillingness to lift the lockout.

In a statement released to media on Friday, MLB said spring training games are postponed through at least March 5. The exhibition slate was scheduled to open Feb. 26, with the Cubs hosting the Dodgers and the White Sox hosting the A's in Arizona.

Major League Baseball announces the delay of spring training games. They will not start earlier than March 5. In addition, MLB and the MLBPA are to meet Monday for an in-person meeting. pic.twitter.com/Q4qDmiCJKI — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) February 18, 2022

MLB also said in the statement their next negotiating session with the players union is scheduled for Monday, and the two sides are set to meet every day next week in an effort to work out a new labor agreement.

The end of February is seen as the deadline for a new labor deal in order to start the regular season on time as scheduled. Commissioner Rob Manfred has said the league anticipates needing less than a week to open camps after an agreement, and then four weeks for spring training.

Opening Day is scheduled for March 31.

MLB's statement also says its teams have adopted a policy that provides an option for fans who purchased games that are now postponed to receive full refunds.

