MLB Free Agency: White Sox Sign Pitcher Vince Velasquez

The White Sox have added another pitcher.

According to FanSided's Robert Murray, the White Sox have agreed to a deal with right-hander Vince Velasquez. The deal, which is pending a physical, has not been announced by the team.

Free-agent pitcher Vince Velasquez in agreement with the Chicago White Sox, pending physical, according to sources familiar with the situation. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) March 13, 2022

White Sox general manager Rick Hahn stressed Friday pitching depth will be important in 2022 with the quick ramp-up to Opening Day after the league' lockout. Velasquez is a versatile arm with experience starting and coming out of the bullpen.

Velasquez, who turns 30 in June, went 3-9 last season with the Phillies and Padres, finishing with a 6.30 ERA in 25 games (21 starts).

In seven seasons, he's gone 31-44 with a 4.95 ERA, making 156 appearances (127 starts) over that span.

The White Sox have made a flurry of moves this weekend, also reportedly agreeing to deals with reliever Joe Kelly and infielder Josh Harrison.

