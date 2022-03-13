Chicago Baseball

Vince Velasquez

MLB Free Agency: White Sox Sign Pitcher Vince Velasquez

By Tim Stebbins

White Sox sign pitcher Vince Velasquez originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The White Sox have added another pitcher.

According to FanSided's Robert Murray, the White Sox have agreed to a deal with right-hander Vince Velasquez. The deal, which is pending a physical, has not been announced by the team.

White Sox general manager Rick Hahn stressed Friday pitching depth will be important in 2022 with the quick ramp-up to Opening Day after the league' lockout. Velasquez is a versatile arm with experience starting and coming out of the bullpen.

Velasquez, who turns 30 in June, went 3-9 last season with the Phillies and Padres, finishing with a 6.30 ERA in 25 games (21 starts).

In seven seasons, he's gone 31-44 with a 4.95 ERA, making 156 appearances (127 starts) over that span.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

Chicago Baseball

Spring Training 2022 2 hours ago

Cubs, White Sox to Kick Off Spring Training With St. Patrick's Day Doubleheader

Jesse Chavez 5 hours ago

MLB Free Agency: Cubs Sign RHP Jesse Chavez to Minor-League Deal

The White Sox have made a flurry of moves this weekend, also reportedly agreeing to deals with reliever Joe Kelly and infielder Josh Harrison.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.

Download
Download MyTeams Today!
Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Vince VelasquezChicago White SoxMLB Free Agency
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey NBCLX Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us