MLB Free Agency: White Sox Sign Pitcher Vince Velasquez

White Sox sign pitcher Vince Velasquez originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
The White Sox have added another pitcher.
According to FanSided's Robert Murray, the White Sox have agreed to a deal with right-hander Vince Velasquez. The deal, which is pending a physical, has not been announced by the team.
White Sox general manager Rick Hahn stressed Friday pitching depth will be important in 2022 with the quick ramp-up to Opening Day after the league' lockout. Velasquez is a versatile arm with experience starting and coming out of the bullpen.
Velasquez, who turns 30 in June, went 3-9 last season with the Phillies and Padres, finishing with a 6.30 ERA in 25 games (21 starts).
In seven seasons, he's gone 31-44 with a 4.95 ERA, making 156 appearances (127 starts) over that span.
The White Sox have made a flurry of moves this weekend, also reportedly agreeing to deals with reliever Joe Kelly and infielder Josh Harrison.