MLB Free Agency: White Sox Sign Infielder Josh Harrison

By Tim Stebbins

The White Sox and infielder Josh Harrison have agreed to a one-year deal, Harrison's agency announced on Twitter Saturday.

According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, the deal is worth $5.5 million and includes a club option for 2023.

The Harrison addition addresses one of the White Sox' top offseason needs: second base. He has experience playing all over the diamond but has seen the most time at second in his 11-year career.

Harrison, 35 in July, spent 2021 between the Nationals and A's — hitting a combined .279/.341/.400 in 138 games. A two-time All-Star, he spent his first eight seasons with the Pirates and has also played for the Tigers.

