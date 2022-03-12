MLB Free Agency: White Sox Sign Infielder Josh Harrison

White Sox sign infielder Josh Harrison originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The White Sox and infielder Josh Harrison have agreed to a one-year deal, Harrison's agency announced on Twitter Saturday.

MSM is excited to announce that free agent, Josh Harrison, and the Chicago White Sox are in agreement (pending physical) on a contract for the 2022 season! Welcome to Chicago @jhay_da_man!#whitesox // #msmfamily pic.twitter.com/z06FJ5dGDw — MSM (@MSMsports) March 13, 2022

According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, the deal is worth $5.5 million and includes a club option for 2023.

One year, $5.5M, including $1.5M buyout on club option for 2023. https://t.co/C2mc3jF0F1 — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) March 13, 2022

The Harrison addition addresses one of the White Sox' top offseason needs: second base. He has experience playing all over the diamond but has seen the most time at second in his 11-year career.

Harrison, 35 in July, spent 2021 between the Nationals and A's — hitting a combined .279/.341/.400 in 138 games. A two-time All-Star, he spent his first eight seasons with the Pirates and has also played for the Tigers.

