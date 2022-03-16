MLB Free Agency: Former Cubs Kris Bryant, Kyle Schwarber Find New Homes

While Chicago Cubs fans may have been hoping for a reunion with members of the 2016 World Series championship squad, none appear to be in the cards, as several key players on that team have found new homes.

On Wednesday, third baseman Kris Bryant reportedly reached an agreement with the Colorado Rockies, according to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman:

Breaking: Kris Bryant to Rockies — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 16, 2022

The slugger reportedly inked a 7-year, $182 million deal with the Rockies, according to Heyman.

Bryant, the 2016 National League MVP, was traded by the Cubs to the San Francisco Giants prior to the 2021 trade deadline, and will now ply his trade at Coors Field.

In 144 games last season, Bryant hit 25 home runs and drove in 73 RBI’s, batting .265 in 513 at-bats between the Cubs and Giants.

Kyle Schwarber also found a new team on Wednesday, reportedly inking a deal with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Schwarber was non-tendered by the Cubs prior to the 2021 season, and he mashed 32 home runs for the Washington Nationals and Boston Red Sox.

The Cubs had reportedly been interested in pursuing a reunion with the slugger, but he instead will head to Philadelphia to team up with Bryce Harper in the City of Brotherly Love.

On Tuesday night, former Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo signed a two-year pact with the New York Yankees. Rizzo had been traded to the Yankees during the 2021 season, and batted .249 with eight home runs and 21 RBI’s for the Bronx Bombers.