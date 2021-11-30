MLB Free Agency: Cubs Reportedly Sign Clint Frazier to 1-Year Pact

The Chicago Cubs haven’t made any huge splashes on the free agent market yet, but they’ve made a few small moves that they hope can pay big dividends, including the reported signing of outfielder Clint Frazier.

According to ESPN’s Jesse Rogers, the Cubs are closing in on a 1-year deal for the former Yankees outfielder:

The Cubs are closing in on a 1 yr deal with Clint Frazier, source tells ESPN. Was released by the Yankees recently. — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) November 30, 2021

The move follows the reported signing of catcher Yan Gomes to a two-year, $13 million contract, which was reported by the Miami Herald’s Craig Mish and ESPN’s Jeff Passan:

Catcher Yan Gomes and the Chicago Cubs are in agreement on a two-year, $13 million contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. @CraigMish was on the news. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 30, 2021

Frazier, recently designated for assignment and released by the Yankees, spent all five of his big league seasons with the club. During the 2021 season he hit five home runs and drove in 15 RBI’s, batting .186 and posting a .317 on-base percentage in 218 plate appearances.

Gomes split the 2021 season between the Washington Nationals and Oakland A’s. He hit 14 home runs and drove in 52 RBI’s, and batted .252 in 349 at-bats with both clubs.

The moves come amid a flurry of activity in Major League Baseball, with a potential lockout looming later this week as the league and the players’ association continue to remain far apart on several key points in negotiations for a new collective bargaining agreement.

Once a lockout is initiated by owners, no trades or contracts can be agreed upon. The lockout could happen as soon as midnight Thursday.