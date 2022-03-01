MLB Cancels Regular Season Games After Deadline Passes

MLB officially cancels regular season games originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said losing games due to the league-implemented lockout would be "disastrous."

That worst-case scenario has come to fruition.

Manfred announced Tuesday MLB has canceled the first two regular season series after the league's self-imposed deadline for a new labor agreement passed without a deal.

The league made its "final offer" shortly before the 4 p.m. deadline — a proposal that had significant differences with the union's last offer.

The cancelations cover March 31 (Opening Day) through April 6. The Cubs will lose five games — their opening three-game series in Cincinnati and their home-opening two-game set vs. the Cardinals.

The White Sox will lose their opening three-game series at home vs. the Twins and first road series, a three-game set at the Royals.

Manfred said the league and union will continue negotiations Thursday in New York. Whether the league cancels more games due to the lockout remains to be seen.