MLB Cancels More Games, Opening Day Delayed to April 14

By Tim Stebbins

Major League Baseball has canceled another week of regular season games amid the league-implemented lockout.

The league announced the cancelations in a statement Wednesday afternoon after a two-day marathon of negotiations with the players union that failed to culminate in a new labor agreement.

Opening Day is now postponed until April 14. MLB commissioner Rob Manfred canceled the first two series of the season last week.

But with a new deal by early next week, more games could fall off the schedule as MLB has shown no willingness to lift the lockout to start the season.

In fact, April looks increasingly in jeopardy to be canceled.

More to come.

