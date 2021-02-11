MLB Releases Start Times for 2021 Cubs Games, With More Day Games Slated for Wrigley Field

Afternoon baseball is returning to Wrigley in 2021 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Afternoon baseball is returning to Wrigley Field in 2021, with Major League Baseball announcing the start times for Chicago Cubs games in the coming year.

MLB announced the start times for every game in the upcoming season on Thursday, which will see the Cubs play 47 home games with first pitch scheduled for 1:20 p.m. The first of those 47 is Opening Day, when the Cubs and Pirates will square off at the Friendly Confines.

When MLB rescheduled the two-month season last year, without the need to consider fan attendance, a night schedule worked better for the safety in team travel logistics. Cubs home games were largely played in the evening as a result.

Other prominent 1:20 starts include Memorial Day against the Reds, July 11 against the Cardinals (the final game of the first half), Aug. 6-8 against the White Sox and Sept. 24-26 against St. Louis (final home series of the season).

The schedule obviously could change for a number of reasons, including games getting picked up for national broadcasts and how COVID-19 may affect the schedule.

