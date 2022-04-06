MLB Announces Schedule for Games on Peacock, Starting With White Sox vs. Red Sox

Major League Baseball officially announced Tuesday that the league will air select Sunday games on NBC streaming service Peacock, with the Chicago White Sox taking on the Boston Red Sox in the first contest.

According to a schedule released by the league, that game will take place on May 8, and will also be available on NBC 5.

The White Sox will also appear on Peacock on Aug. 21 when they take on the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field.

The Chicago Cubs will play the Philadelphia Phillies in a game on the streaming service on July 24.

MLB has launched exclusive streaming service agreements with Apple TV, which will broadcast select Friday games, and Peacock, which will air games on Sundays.

Here is the full schedule of games:

May 8: White Sox at Red Sox, 10:30 a.m.

May 15: Padres at Braves, 10:30 a.m.

May 22: Cardinals at Pirates, 10:30 a.m.

May 29: Giants at Reds, 10:30 a.m.

June 5: Tigers at Yankees, 10:30 a.m.

June 12: A’s at Guardians, 10:30 a.m.

June 19: Phillies at Nationals, 11 a.m.

June 26: Mets at Marlins, 11 a.m.

July 3: Royals at Tigers, 11 a.m.

July 10: Angels at Orioles, 11 a.m.

July 17: Royals at Blue Jays, 11 a.m.

July 24: Cubs at Phillies, 11 a.m.

July 31: Tigers at Blue Jays, 11 a.m.

Aug. 7: Astros at Guardians, 11 a.m.

Aug. 14: Padres at Nationals, 11 a.m.

Aug. 21: White Sox at Guardians, 11 a.m.

Aug. 28: Dodgers at Marlins, 11 a.m.

Sept. 4: Blue Jays at Pirates, 11 a.m.