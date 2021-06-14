MLB All-Star Voting 2021: Cubs Slugger Kris Bryant Leads NL Third Basemen

All-Star voting: Bryant leads NL third basemen originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

A player who started at third base for the first time in eight weeks Saturday leads National League third basemen in All-Star votes.

That’s right, Major League Baseball revealed its first balloting update on Monday, and the Cubs’ Kris Bryant led all NL third basemen with 502,970 votes. Bryant has played primarily in the outfield this season, filling in wherever the Cubs have needed him during an early-season injury spike.

The Cardinals’ Nolan Arenado (239,189) and Dodgers’ Justin Turner (198,807) joined Bryant in the Top 3 among NL third basemen.

Other Cubs to crack the Top 3 in their respective positions include shortstop Javy Báez (second place, 233,644 votes), catcher Willson Contreras (third, 194,550) and first baseman Anthony Rizzo (third, 207,187 votes).

First MLB All-Star balloting update is out. Cubs highlighted below ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/QURhOJGyaB — Maddie Lee (@maddie_m_lee) June 14, 2021

Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner, who has been on the 10-day injured list (hamstring strain) for about three weeks, still came in fourth (165,135) in his position group. Joc Pederson (10th, 126,223), Jason Heyward (13th, 109,458) and Ian Happ (14th,106,988) all were among the outfield’s top 15 vote-getters in the NL.

Phase one voting, which determines All-Star finalists, closes June 24 at 3 p.m. CST. The second phase includes the Top 3 players at each position (nine outfielders) in each league and finalizes the starters. The pitchers and reserves for both leagues are determined through player ballots and commissioner’s office selections.

