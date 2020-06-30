Minor League Baseball Cancels 2020 Season Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Minor League Baseball officials announced Tuesday that the 2020 season has been canceled after it was revealed that MLB would not be providing its affiliated clubs with players for the campaign.

“These are unprecedented times for our country and our organization, as this is the first time in our history that we’ve had a summer without Minor League Baseball,” MILB President and CEO Pat O’Conner said in a statement. “While this is a sad day for many, this announcement removes the uncertainty surrounding the 2020 season and allows our teams to begin planning for an exciting 2021 season of affordable family entertainment.”

Locally, the Kane County Cougars, Single-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks, are impacted by the announcement. The South Bend Cubs, Single-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs, and the Beloit Snappers, Single-A affiliate of the Oakland A’s, will also see their 2020 seasons canceled.

The Cubs’ affiliates in Eugene, Myrtle Beach, Tennessee and Iowa, will not play this season. The Chicago White Sox affiliates in Great Falls, Kannapolis, Winston-Salem, Birmingham and Charlotte are also impacted.