Michael Kopech Gives Up Five Home Runs, Ties White Sox Record

Kopech's miserable start ties White Sox record originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Michael Kopech’s miserable Monday afternoon start is likely something he’d like to forget as soon as possible. Unfortunately it will live on in infamy until someone does worse.

Kopech gave up five home runs in his 2023 season debut, which tied a record for most given up by a White Sox pitcher in a single game.

5 HR allowed in a game

White Sox history



Eddie Lopat 4/23/1947 at DET

Reynaldo López 7/27/2018 vs TOR

Michael Kopech today vs SF — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) April 3, 2023

It could’ve been worse, too. In the third inning, Luis Robert Jr. made a spectacular play to bring a ball back over the wall that could’ve been the sixth home run surrendered by Kopech.

The homer parade didn’t end when Kopech left the game. José Ruiz gave up two more in the ninth inning to bring the Giants’ total to seven. That tied a single-game record at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Most HR in a game at Guaranteed Rate Field



7 - White Sox vs Blue Jays 6/25/2016

7 - Mariners 5/2/2002 (Mike Cameron 4 HR)

7 - Giants today — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) April 3, 2023

The White Sox ultimately lost 12-3 and fell to a 2-3 record on the season. They have Tuesday off and will try to pull even against the Giants on Wednesday.

