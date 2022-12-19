Mets Hire Ex-White Sox Bench Coach Miguel Cairo to Minor Leagues

Mets hire Miguel Cairo to minor league gig originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Miguel Cairo, the former bench coach and interim manager for the White Sox, was hired by the New York Mets to become the minor league infield coordinator, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post.

Miguel Cairo, who played with the Mets and Yankees during a 17-year playing career and was the White Sox's interim manager in 2022, was hired by the Mets to be their minor league infield coordinator. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) December 19, 2022

Cairo, 48, played for both New York teams (Mets, Yankees) during his playing career between 2004-7. In that time frame, he started with the Yankees – playing one season in the Bronx – then played a season with the Mets before returning to the Yankees on a second stint.

The Venezuelan native started his coaching career in 2013, filling in as a bench coach for the Cincinnati Reds. He spent time on the Yankees' player development staff after, before joining the White Sox as the bench coach for Tony La Russa's staff.

In late August, Cairo filled in for La Russa as interim manager after he spent time away from the team to address a heart-related medical situation. Cairo filled in from August until the end of the season.

After the season, he was granted an interview for the team's manager position, before the club ultimately decided on Pedro Grifol to succeed La Russa.

The Mets rostered some of the best major league prospects during the 2022 season, headlined by Francisco Álvarez, Brett Baty, Kevin Parada, Alex Ramirez and Jett Williams, who all rank in the top 100 of prospects, according to MLB.com.

