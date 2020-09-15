McCann, Anderson Homer as Red-Hot White Sox Continue Winning Ways

James McCann and Tim Anderson hit home runs, and Dane Dunning threw seven innings and allowed just one run as the Chicago White Sox beat the Minnesota Twins 6-2 on Tuesday night.

The win moves the White Sox magic number to clinch a playoff spot to just two, and their magic number to clinch the American League Central dropped to 11 thanks to the victory.

Jose Abreu and Anderson each had three hits in the game, and McCann had a pair of extra base hits and a pair of runs scored as the White Sox won yet again against the team now chasing them in the Central Division standings.

Jace Fry and Matt Foster combined for two innings of shutout relief, striking out four batters and allowing just one hit between them.

Byron Buxton hit a home run for the Twins in the losing effort.

The White Sox got on the board early in Tuesday’s game, as Eloy Jimenez hit an RBI single to put Chicago in front by a 1-0 score in the first inning.

After Buxton’s home run, the White Sox immediately seized the lead back, as McCann launched a double to right-center, scoring Yasmani Grandal and moving Jose Abreu to third base. Luis Robert’s infield single scored both Abreu and McCann, putting the Sox in front 4-1.

Anderson and McCann each added home runs in the sixth and seventh innings to help solidify the win for the Sox, who now have a three-game lead in the Central over the Twins.

The Sox will take on the Twins again Wednesday night in the third game of the four-game series, with Lucas Giolito toeing the slab for the South Siders. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m.