Marlins vs. Cubs: Wild Card Round Schedule

The teams will get their series underway on Wednesday at Wrigley Field

The Chicago Cubs will welcome the Miami Marlins to Wrigley Field this week for the National League Wild Card Series, and traditionalists will love the start time for Game 1, as the clubs will battle in the sunshine at the Friendly Confines.

The two teams, who haven’t met in the playoffs since the 2003 National League Championship Series, will get their series underway on Wednesday afternoon at 1 p.m. All three games in the best-of-three series will take place at Wrigley Field, and there are no scheduled off days in the series.

Here is the full schedule that we have so far:

Game 1: Wednesday 1 p.m. ABC

Game 2: Thursday TBD

Game 3*: Friday TBD

*= If necessary

Games 2 and 3 will both air on an ESPN network, with the schedule to be determined after the second games of each of the four American League series take place.

The winner of the series will take on the winner of the series between the Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds. That series, the National League Division Series, will take place at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

