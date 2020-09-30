Chicago Baseball

Marlins vs Cubs

Marlins vs. Cubs: Lineup Set for Series Opener at Wrigley Field

Kyle Hendricks will get the ball for the Cubs as they take on the Marlins in the first game of a best-of-three series

By James Neveau

Anthony Rizzo and Kris Bryant celebrate scoring against the Cardinals on September 4th.

The Chicago Cubs will kick off their postseason on Wednesday when they take on the Miami Marlins at Wrigley Field, and the team will be at full strength in their series opener.

Kris Bryant, who has been dealing with an oblique issue, had a strong finish to the regular season, and he’ll be batting third for the Cubs when they take the field on Wednesday afternoon.

Ian Happ is set to lead-off and play center field, with Anthony Rizzo batting second at his usual first base.

Chicago Baseball

Marlins vs Cubs 28 mins ago

Chicago Cubs' Roster for Wild Card Series vs. Marlins Set

Marlins vs Cubs 15 hours ago

Chicago Cubs Release Hype Video Ahead of Wild Card Series vs. Marlins

Here is the full lineup:

1 Ian Happ – CF

2 Anthony Rizzo – 1B

3 Kris Bryant – 3B

4 Kyle Schwarber – LF

5 Willson Contreras – C

6 Jason Heyward – RF

7 Javier Baez – SS

8 Victor Caratini – DH

9 Jason Kipnis – 2B

The Cubs will send Kyle Hendricks to the hill for the series opener, with Yu Darvish set to start for the North Siders in Game 2.

First pitch is set for 1:08 p.m., and the game will air on ABC.

This article tagged under:

Marlins vs CubsChicago CubsKris BryantAnthony Rizzomiami marlins
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us