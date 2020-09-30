Marlins vs. Cubs: Lineup Set for Series Opener at Wrigley Field

The Chicago Cubs will kick off their postseason on Wednesday when they take on the Miami Marlins at Wrigley Field, and the team will be at full strength in their series opener.

Kris Bryant, who has been dealing with an oblique issue, had a strong finish to the regular season, and he’ll be batting third for the Cubs when they take the field on Wednesday afternoon.

Ian Happ is set to lead-off and play center field, with Anthony Rizzo batting second at his usual first base.

Here is the full lineup:

1 Ian Happ – CF

2 Anthony Rizzo – 1B

3 Kris Bryant – 3B

4 Kyle Schwarber – LF

5 Willson Contreras – C

6 Jason Heyward – RF

7 Javier Baez – SS

8 Victor Caratini – DH

9 Jason Kipnis – 2B

The Cubs will send Kyle Hendricks to the hill for the series opener, with Yu Darvish set to start for the North Siders in Game 2.

First pitch is set for 1:08 p.m., and the game will air on ABC.