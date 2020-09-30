Marlins vs. Cubs: Game 1 Live Blog

The Chicago Cubs, fresh off their first National League Central Division title since 2017, are starting off their series against the Miami Marlins on Wednesday, with the team hoping to make some noise in October.

The Cubs, who made the playoffs after missing the postseason a year ago, are hoping to get off to a good start in the best-of-three series as they face Sandy Alcantara and company at Wrigley Field.

Here are the latest headlines and highlights from the game:

2:37 p.m.

The Cubs don't make it easy on themselves, but Kyle Hendricks dances out of trouble in the fifth inning.

After Jon Berti was hit by a pitch, he stole second base, giving the Marlins some serious life. A Rojas grounder to Baez turned into more trouble, as his throw to Rizzo pulled him off the bag, giving the Marlins runners on first and second with no outs.

Kris Bryant made a nice defensive play at third to secure a 5-3 double play, but Rojas moved to third after a passed ball by Willson Contreras.

Corey Dickerson grounded out to Bryant at third however, and the inning ended with no damage for the Marlins on the scoreboard.

2:28 p.m.

An eventful fourth inning still yields zero runs for the teams as the game remains scoreless at Wrigley Field.

The Marlins got a lead-off double from Jesus Aguilar to lead off the inning, but he was ultimately stranded at third. After moving over on a fielder's choice, Aguilar watched as Garrett Cooper grounded out to third base and Matt Joyce grounded out to first to end the frame.

Jason Heyward ended up on second base after an errant throw on a double play attempt by the Marlins, but he too was stranded as Javier Baez flew out to left field to end the inning.

2:06 p.m.

The Cubs get another baserunner as Ian Happ reaches on an infield single, but Alcantara retires Rizzo and Bryant to end the inning.

We are through three at Wrigley Field, and the game is still scoreless.

1:45 p.m.

Still windy conditions at Wrigley, but the sun is out. Runners on first and second as Kyle Schwarber led off the inning with a walk and Javier Baez slapped a single to left field.

Unfortunately for the Cubs, Victor Caratini grounded out to second base, leaving the game scoreless through two innings.

1:39 p.m.

It is beginning to rain at Wrigley FIeld, with the wind howling across the diamond from foul pole to foul pole. It could be a very interesting day at the Friendly Confines.

1:24 p.m.

It’s a quiet first inning for both teams, as Kyle Hendricks and Sandy Alcantara each make it through with no damage done. Hendricks threw just 11 pitches in his first inning of work, while Alcantara struck out Anthony Rizzo and retired Ian Happ and Kris Bryant with ease.

12:58 p.m.

The Cubs are going lefty-heavy against Alcantara to start the game, with three of the first four hitters batting from the left side of the plate in the contest.

Ian Happ is batting leadoff and playing center field for the Cubs, while Anthony Rizzo will bat second and play first base. Kris Bryant is batting third, while Kyle Schwarber slots into the cleanup spot.

In all, the Cubs will have six lefties in their lineup to start the game, as Jason Kipnis drew the start at second base.

-The Cubs have also set their roster for the Wild Card Series, leaving Duane Underwood and Brailyn Marquez off their roster while including Ildemaro Vargas and Josh Phegley on the 28-man squad.