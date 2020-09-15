Major League Baseball Sets 2020 Playoff Sites

After weeks of debate and discussion, Major League Baseball finally announced its arrangements for the 2020 postseason, with neutral site games taking place in Texas and California and the World Series taking place in Arlington, Texas.

The plan, which has been bandied about for weeks by those in the media and MLB front offices, will send National League teams to Texas and American League teams to California after the Wild Card round.

For the World Series, the American League champion will travel to Arlington to face the National League champion in the first Fall Classic to be contested at a single stadium since 1944, when the St. Louis Browns and St. Louis Cardinals faced off at Sportsman’s Park.

The Wild Card round will feature best-of-three series between the top eight teams in each league, and will be played in the higher seeds’ home ballparks.

From there, the teams will travel to their respective bubbles. One NLDS series will take place at Arlington’s Globe Life Field, while the other will take place at Houston’s Minute Maid Park.

In the American League Division Series, teams will either play at San Diego’s Petco Park, home of the Padres, or Dodger Stadium, the home of the Dodgers. In the ALCS, the teams will compete at Petco Park.

The winners will then head to Globe Life Park for the World Series, which will start on Oct. 20.

The American League Wild Card series will kick off the postseason on Sept. 29, while the National League will get started on Sept. 30.