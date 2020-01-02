Luis Robert Signs 6-Year Deal With White Sox

A busy offseason for the Chicago White Sox continued on Thursday as the team inked top prospect Luis Robert to a six-year contract.

Robert, who signed with the White Sox out of Cuba prior to the 2017 season, will be paid at least $50 million thanks to the new deal. The new contract includes club options for the 2026 and 2027 seasons.

The talented outfielder had a staggering 2019 season, blasting 32 home runs and driving in 92 RBI’s in 551 plate appearances at three different minor league levels. He also stole 36 bases and batted .328 on the year, establishing himself as not just Chicago’s top prospect but as one of the top prospects in all of baseball.

Robert will wear number 88 with the White Sox, the team said.

“Luis is a hugely talented player who showed his unique set of impressive skills last season and who we believe will be making an impact at the Major League level during the 2020 season,” White Sox G.M. Rick Hahn said in a statement. “We see him as a very important part of a talented core of position players who we anticipate will be competing together with the White Sox for many years to come.

Robert is just the latest White Sox prospect to land a big contract before playing a single game. Outfielder Eloy Jimenez signed a six-year contract prior to the 2019 season for the White Sox, which guaranteed him $43 million.

Robert will make $1.5 million during the 2020 season, and will likely be with the big league club when the regular season kicks off in March.

Robert’s salary breaks down as follows:

2020: $1.5 million

2021: $3.5 million

2022: $6 million

2023: $9.5 million

2024: $12.5 million

2025: $15 million

Each of Robert’s two options come with a price tag of $20 million apiece, with the White Sox also holding a $2 million buyout on both options.