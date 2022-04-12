Luis Robert Fills Highlight Reel in White Sox Win Over Mariners

Sox observations: Robert fills highlight reel himself originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The White Sox say they’re not measuring themselves against the other great teams in the league to see if they’ve made progress playing against better competition this year. But for the rest of us, the series opener against the Mariners could be seen as an early barometer for the club, after they went 27-29 against teams with a winning record in 2021. Playing in front of a lively sell-out crowd for their home opener, the White Sox gave us the first taste of how playoff baseball could be different on the South Side in 2022. The pitching was effective, the offense broke through to give the team a late lead, and the bullpen shut the door. Exactly how they drew it up.

ANOTHER EFFECTIVE START

Before the game, Dallas Keuchel said the White Sox were hoping to get four innings out of spot starter Vince Velasquez, and that’s exactly what he delivered. Velasquez may have been able to pitch a little deeper into the game if not for four walks, but that’s nit-picking what was otherwise an effective outing. Velasquez continued the starters’ trend of working around trouble to limit the opposing offense, holding the Mariners to only one run, and keeping the White Sox in the game. Tony La Russa will need more starts like Tuesday’s while Lucas Giolito and Lance Lynn recover, and Velasquez likely earned another opportunity to start when this turn comes around next week.

LUBOB FILLS THE HIGHLIGHT REEL

After a torn hip flexor limited Robert to 68 games last season, many expected 2022 to be the year he finally enjoyed a full breakout season. On Tuesday, Robert displayed both the offensive and defensive skills that could make him an MVP one day. It started in the third inning when Robert tracked down a ball hit to the gap, made the catch, then got the ball back to the infield to prevent baserunners from advancing. The play saved at least one run, and maybe two.

That's our Gold Glover 🤩 pic.twitter.com/IvFVXbKP9P — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) April 12, 2022

Then, in the sixth, Robert finally connected with some of Matt Brash’s filthy offspeed stuff, and gave the White Sox the lead for good with a blast to right center.

Luis Robert.



That's the tweet. pic.twitter.com/nYcwH2dQcU — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) April 12, 2022

Finally, Robert showed off the wheels by stealing not one, but two bases in the eighth inning, which allowed him to eventually score on Eloy Jiménez’s fielder’s choice.

Robert stole 2nd... and then he stole 3rd 💨 pic.twitter.com/8CNwmyYNWV — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) April 12, 2022

Luis Robert. Good at baseball. Fun to watch.

BULLPEN SEALS THE WIN, AGAIN

With no starting pitcher throwing more than five innings in the White Sox’ first four games, Tony La Russa has asked his relievers to deliver a lot of outs in a lot of tight spots. Besides a shaky start on Opening Day, the bullpen has been up to the task, and Tuesday was no different. Five different pitchers combined to hold the Mariners to only one run after the fifth inning. But the biggest story out of the pen was redemption for Liam Hendriks. The closer hadn’t seen the field since blowing two leads on Opening Day and ran in to trouble again in the ninth. But Hendriks was able to grind through and earned his first save of the season.

