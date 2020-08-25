Chicago Baseball

Lucas Giolito

Lucas Giolito Throws No-Hitter for White Sox vs. Pirates

Chicago White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito made history at Guaranteed Rate Field on Tuesday night, throwing a no-hitter against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Giolito allowed just one base runner in the game on a walk, and struck out 13 batters en route to throwing the no-hitter for the South Siders.

According to the team, Giolito is the first pitcher in White Sox history to rack up 10 or more strikeouts in a no hitter.

Chicago Baseball

Tyler Chatwood 7 hours ago

Cubs Activate Pitchers Tyler Chatwood, Jose Quintana from Injured List

Yu Darvish Aug 23

Yu Darvish Outduels Dylan Cease as Cubs Beat White Sox at Wrigley Field

Fortunately for Giolito the White Sox provided plenty of offense on the evening, as James McCann, Tim Anderson, Eloy Jimenez and Adam Engel all drove in runs for the club.

The no-hitter is the 19th in White Sox history, and the first since Philip Humber threw a perfect game for the White Sox against the Seattle Mariners on April 21, 2012.

Stay tuned for the latest updates from the South Side.

This article tagged under:

Lucas GiolitoChicago White Sox
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us