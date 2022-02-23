Lockout: MLB to Start Canceling Games If No Deal by Feb. 28

MLB to start canceling games if no deal by Feb. 28 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
Major League Baseball will begin canceling regular season games if they do not reach a new labor agreement with the players union by Monday, according to multiple reports.
Without an agreement by Monday, the season will not be a full 162 games.
Yahoo! Sports' Hannah Keyser quoted an MLB spokesperson as saying, “A deadline is a deadline."
MLB, per the reports, also said players will not be paid their full salaries if games are canceled. However, that could yet be subject to negotiation or legal action, depending on where the league's ongoing labor battle heads.
MLB's lockout is nearing its fourth month and the league has shown no willingness to lift the lockout to start spring training and the regular season.
The league and union are far apart on negotiations for a new labor deal, and MLB recently set Monday as the deadline for an agreement in order to start the regular season on time as scheduled March 31.
Previously, commissioner Rob Manfred said MLB estimated needing four weeks of spring training before starting the season once a labor deal is reached. He expressed hope the two sides would reach a deal in time for the scheduled openers.
"I am an optimist, and I believe we will have an agreement in time to play our regular schedule," Manfred told reporters earlier this month.
Based on Wednesday's news, his reasons for optimism may be waning.