Live Blog: White Sox Take on Astros in Game 1 of American League Division Series

The Chicago White Sox and Houston Astros are squaring off Thursday in Game 1 of the American League Division Series at Minute Maid Park.

The Astros are looking to get back to the American League Championship Series for the fifth consecutive year, and the White Sox are trying to get back to that series for the first time since winning the World Series over these Astros back in 2005.

Both Teams Go 1-2-3 in First Inning

Both teams were kept in check in the first inning, with Lance McCullers earning a strikeout and two opposite-field lineouts from the top of the White Sox order.

Jose Altuve struck out swinging to open the bottom of the frame against Lance Lynn, but then Michael Brantley grounded out to shortstop and Alex Bregman lined out to second to finish things off for Houston.

José Abreu in White Sox Lineup After Dealing With Illness

The White Sox weren’t sure if Abreu would be in the lineup after dealing with a flu-like illness earlier this week, but the slugger will indeed play in Thursday’s Game 1.

Abreu will bat third and serve as the team’s designated hitter in the game.

The full lineup:

SS Tim Anderson

3B Yoán Moncada

DH José Abreu

C Yasmani Grandal

CF Luis Robert

LF Eloy Jiménez

1B Gavin Sheets

RF Adam Engel

2B Leury García

Lance Lynn will take the ball and get the start for the White Sox in the game.

Dallas Keuchel, Brian Goodwin Not on White Sox Playoff Roster

The White Sox made an interesting decision when announcing their playoff roster, as starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel will not be on the squad for the series against the Astros.

Keuchel, owner of a 5.28 ERA and a 9-9 record in 32 games this season, will instead be on the team’s nine-man taxi squad, as will outfielder Brian Goodwin, who had eight home runs, 29 RBI’s and a .319 on-base percentage in 271 plate appearances for the Sox.

The move likely means that Carlos Rodón will be able to pitch in the series, and the moves also allow for Danny Mendick to be included on the roster, which frees up Leury García to play a variety of roles.