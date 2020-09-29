Live Blog: White Sox Battle Athletics in Game 1 of Wild Card Series

Chicago White Sox fans have waited 12 years for it, but the team is officially back in the postseason, as they take on the Oakland Athletics in Game 1 of the American League Wild Card round on Tuesday afternoon.

The White Sox are throwing Lucas Giolito against the A’s, while Jesus Luzardo will take the ball for Oakland.

Here are the latest highlights and headlines from the game:

2:18 p.m.

The White Sox got hits from Tim Anderson and Jose Abreu, but Jesus Luzardo managed to pitch out of trouble and to keep the game scoreless after a half-inning.

The White Sox did make him work, with Luzardo throwing 21 pitches in the inning.

1:53 p.m.

White Sox outfielder Eloy Jimenez is continuing to battle injury, and he is not in the starting lineup for the Sox on Tuesday afternoon.

Manager Ricky Renteria did not specify whether Jimenez would be able to pinch-hit in the game, but he will be replaced in the lineup by Leury Garcia, who was activated from the 45-day injured list to be included on the 28-man playoff roster.

Here is the lineup:

1 Tim Anderson – SS

2 Yoan Moncada – 3B

3 Yasmani Grandal – DH

4 Jose Abreu – 1B

5 James McCann – C

6 Luis Robert – CF

7 Adam Engel – RF

8 Leury Garcia – LF

9 Nick Madrigal – 2B

-Speaking of that playoff roster, the White Sox did include Garcia on the roster, along with pitchers Dylan Cease and Carlos Rodon, but opted to keep Gio Gonzalez and Reynaldo Lopez off of the 28-man squad.

-The team also released an incredible hype video for fans looking to get excited for Tuesday’s game.