Live Blog: Cubs Make Flurry of Moves at MLB Trade Deadline

The Chicago Cubs were busy ahead of MLB’s trade deadline Monday, reportedly acquiring two relief pitchers and an outfielder to help bolster their depth at multiple positions.

Those moves come a day after the team acquired slugger Jose Martinez from the Tampa Bay Rays in an effort to shore up their hitting.

Here are the latest headlines from the North Side:

Cubs Reportedly Acquire Cameron Maybin From Tigers

The Cubs weren’t finished yet with moves, as they’ve reportedly acquired outfielder Cameron Maybin from the Detroit Tigers.

The move was first reported by ESPN’s Jeff Passan:

Outfielder Cameron Maybin has been traded from Detroit to the Chicago Cubs, source tells ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 31, 2020

Maybin isn’t a split-dependent option in the outfield, meaning that he could potentially play against right or left-handed pitching, but he has hit with more power against right-handed hurlers during his career, with a slugging percentage nearly 30 points greater than against southpaws.

In exchange, the Cubs reportedly sent shortstop Zack Short to the Tigers.

Cubs Reportedly Acquire Reliever Josh Osich from Red Sox

The Cubs only had one left-handed pitcher in their bullpen prior to Monday, and now it appears they’ll have at least three, as they’ve reportedly brought in pitcher Josh Osich from the Boston Red Sox.

Osich has made 13 appearances this season with Boston, with a 5.74 ERA and a 1-1 record. He has struck out 20 batters in 15.2 innings of work.

Osich is a split-heavy hurler, pitching much better against lefties than against righties. He has a .211 career batting average-against when facing southpaws, but has allowed a nearly .300 batting average to right-handed hitters, meaning that manager David Ross will have to be very careful with his usage.

Jon Heyman of MLB Network was first to break the Osich trade:

Cubs get Osich for PTBNL from Red Sox — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) August 31, 2020

Cubs Reportedly Acquire Chafin From Diamondbacks

The Cubs have finally gotten their trade deadline day started, reportedly acquiring pitcher Andrew Chafin from the Arizona Diamondbacks.

According to reports from Joel Sherman of the New York Post and Jon Heyman of MLB Network, the Cubs will send a player to be named later to the Diamondbacks.

Andrew Chafin traded to Cubs — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) August 31, 2020

Chafin, currently on the injured list with a sprained finger on his pitching hand, is a solid pitcher against both lefties and righties, giving the Cubs a great option out of the bullpen. With the pen largely stocked with right-handed pitching, Chafin also gives the team another southpaw option, a huge boost in a competitive National League race.