Kyle Schwarber Weds Long-Time Sweetheart Paige Hartman

Chicago Cubs slugger Kyle Schwarber tied the knot with long-time girlfriend Paige Hartman in a ceremony over the weekend that was attended by several of Schwarber’s Cubs teammates.

Schwarber and Hartman, who were engaged last year, were married on Saturday in an outdoor ceremony, and a group of people, including the slugger’s agent, posted photos of the wedding on social media:

Congrats to the new Mr. and Mrs Schwarber. What a beautiful wedding!! Cheers to many years of health, happiness and love. 🥂 pic.twitter.com/Rtbqz6aBx4 — Jason Romano (@jason_romano7) December 8, 2019

“Congrats to the New Mr. and Mrs. Schwarber!” Jason Romano tweeted. “What a beautiful wedding. Cheers to many years of health, happiness and love.”

Schwarber’s teammates Jason Heyward and Albert Almora Jr. were among those who attended the ceremony:

Former Cubs pitcher John Lackey and his wife Kristina also attended the wedding in Atlanta. According to reports, Jake Arrieta, Kyle Hendricks, and Jon Lester were also at the weekend ceremony.