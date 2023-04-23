Kyle Hendricks Set to Begin Rehab Assignment for Cubs

Kyle Hendricks to begin rehab assignment originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago Cubs pitcher Kyle Hendricks hasn’t appeared in a big league game since July, but he’s set to take a significant step toward that goal later this week.

Cubs manager David Ross told assembled media at Wrigley Field Sunday that Hendricks had thrown a successful three-inning simulated game in Arizona on Saturday, and that after a side session in coming days, he’ll go out for the start of a rehab assignment as he looks to rejoin the team’s rotation.

No decision has been made on where that assignment will begin, but Ross indicated that it will be at a warm-weather site, according to Mark Gonzales of the Associated Press.

If Hendricks is able to pitch in a game next weekend, then he would likely join either the Double-A Tennessee Smokies, who will take on the Birmingham Barons in Alabama, or the Myrtle Beach Pelicans, who will be on the road in Charleston taking on the Riverdogs.

The Triple-A Iowa Cubs will be in Des Moines taking on the Louisville Bats, and with forecasted high temperatures struggling to reach the 60s, it would be unlikely that Hendricks would be sent there.

Hendricks has been working his way back after suffering a capsular tear in his throwing shoulder last season. He was shut down after a July 5 start against the Milwaukee Brewers, and opted for rehab, strengthening and velocity training over surgery during the offseason.

The lone member of the Cubs’ 2016 World Series-winning squad still on the roster, Hendricks has a career record of 87-61 with a 3.46 ERA in 223 regular season appearances with the Cubs.

