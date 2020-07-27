Kyle Hendricks Earns National League Player of the Week Honors

Chicago Cubs pitcher Kyle Hendricks threw an Opening Day shutout against the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday, and that was enough to earn him National League Player of the Week honors for the first weekend of the abbreviated baseball season.

Hendricks put forth a dominant performance in the season opener for the Cubs, striking out nine Brewers batters while conceding just three hits and zero walks in the complete game victory.

In doing so, Hendricks became the first starting pitcher to throw a complete game shutout with nine or more strikeouts, zero walks and three or fewer hits allowed since Ledell Titcomb accomplished the feat for the New York Giants all the way back in 1888, according to Stats Inc.

He also joined Bob Gibson and Chris Short as the only pitchers to register nine or more strikeouts and zero walks in a shutout on Opening Day since 1901, according to Major League Baseball.

Hendricks will next take the mound on Wednesday when the Cubs take on the Cincinnati Reds at the Great American Ballpark in the third game of a four-game series.