Chicago Baseball

Kris Bryant

Kris Bryant Tests Negative for Coronavirus After Dealing With Stomach Ailment, David Ross Says

CINCINNATI, OH – JULY 27: Kris Bryant #17 of the Chicago Cubs looks on during the game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on July 27, 2020 in Cincinnati, Ohio. The Cubs defeated the Reds 8-7. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

Sidelined for the past two days with a stomach ailment, Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant has tested negative for coronavirus, manager David Ross said Sunday.

According to the team’s official social media account, along with multiple reporters including Russ Dorsey of the Chicago Sun-Times, Bryant is feeling better after missing Saturday’s game, but will remain out of the lineup for Sunday’s series finale against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

According to reports, Bryant will have another coronavirus test on Monday as a precautionary measure.

Bryant has struggled a bit in the early part of the season, with just three hits in 25 at-bats so far for the Cubs. He has also registered 10 strikeouts in 29 total plate appearances, slashing .120/.241/.160 in the early going.

Chicago Baseball

Justin Steele 2 hours ago

Cubs Make Roster Move, Recalling Justin Steele From South Bend

Eloy Jimenez 2 hours ago

Gio Gonzalez Helps Pitch White Sox to 11-5 Rout of Royals

The third baseman has also struggled to stay on the field in the early going, dealing with back issues that knocked him out of several games over the last week.

Bryant’s teammates will take on the Pirates Sunday afternoon at Wrigley Field as the team goes for a series sweep over their Central Division rivals. First pitch is set for 1:20 p.m., with the game airing on Marquee Sports Network.

This article tagged under:

Kris BryantChicago CubsDavid Ross
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us