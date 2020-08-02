Kris Bryant Tests Negative for Coronavirus After Dealing With Stomach Ailment, David Ross Says

Sidelined for the past two days with a stomach ailment, Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant has tested negative for coronavirus, manager David Ross said Sunday.

According to the team’s official social media account, along with multiple reporters including Russ Dorsey of the Chicago Sun-Times, Bryant is feeling better after missing Saturday’s game, but will remain out of the lineup for Sunday’s series finale against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Both of Kris Bryant’s tests came back negative. Will test again tomorrow. Feels better. #Cubs — Russell Dorsey (@Russ_Dorsey1) August 2, 2020

According to reports, Bryant will have another coronavirus test on Monday as a precautionary measure.

Bryant has struggled a bit in the early part of the season, with just three hits in 25 at-bats so far for the Cubs. He has also registered 10 strikeouts in 29 total plate appearances, slashing .120/.241/.160 in the early going.

The third baseman has also struggled to stay on the field in the early going, dealing with back issues that knocked him out of several games over the last week.

Bryant’s teammates will take on the Pirates Sunday afternoon at Wrigley Field as the team goes for a series sweep over their Central Division rivals. First pitch is set for 1:20 p.m., with the game airing on Marquee Sports Network.