Kris Bryant Returns to Cubs' Lineup vs. White Sox Saturday

After missing nearly a week with an oblique ailment, Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant is back in the lineup for Saturday’s game against the Chicago White Sox.

Bryant, who left Monday’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates after appearing to suffer an oblique injury during an at-bat, has missed the Cubs’ last four games, but is back in the lineup as the team tries to clinch the National League Central Division title on Saturday.

Bryant will bat fifth and play third base in the game, according to the lineup submitted by Cubs manager David Ross. Ian Happ and Anthony Rizzo will bat in the first and second spots, respectively, while Willson Contreras will bat third and right-fielder Jason Heyward will bat fourth.

The third baseman has dealt with a myriad of different injury issues this season, missing time because of back issues, shoulder problems and even an ailment involving his left ring finger. Those injuries have really put a hamper on his offensive prowess, as he’s hit just two home runs in 123 at-bats so far this season.

Bryant is currently batting .195, by far the worst batting average of his big league career.

He’ll hope to change up his fortune on Saturday night as the Cubs take on the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field. A win would clinch the NL Central title for the Cubs for the first time since the 2017 season.