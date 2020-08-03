Kris Bryant Returns to Cubs' Lineup After Missing 2 Games With Stomach Ailment

After missing the Chicago Cubs’ last two games with a stomach ailment, Kris Bryant will return to the mix on Monday, the team says.

Bryant, who tested negative for coronavirus after coming down with a stomach issue before Saturday’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, will bat lead-off and play left field in Monday’s game against the Kansas City Royals.

Bryant has struggled to stay on the field in the early stages of this season, with a back issue creeping up before the team kicked off their season in late July. He missed time because of that injury, then was pulled from Saturday’s lineup after coming down with gastrointestinal issues.

According to manager David Ross, Bryant was tested for coronavirus as a precaution after he reported symptoms, but tested negative and has been cleared to return to action.

Bryant and the Cubs will take on the Royals at Wrigley Field Monday night, with the contest airing on Marquee Sports Network.