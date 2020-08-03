Chicago Baseball

Kris Bryant

Kris Bryant Returns to Cubs' Lineup After Missing 2 Games With Stomach Ailment

Bryant also tested negative for coronavirus after reporting stomach issues, manager David Ross said

Kris Bryant fields a ball during the National League Championship Series at Wrigley Field
Getty Images

After missing the Chicago Cubs’ last two games with a stomach ailment, Kris Bryant will return to the mix on Monday, the team says.

Bryant, who tested negative for coronavirus after coming down with a stomach issue before Saturday’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, will bat lead-off and play left field in Monday’s game against the Kansas City Royals.

Bryant has struggled to stay on the field in the early stages of this season, with a back issue creeping up before the team kicked off their season in late July. He missed time because of that injury, then was pulled from Saturday’s lineup after coming down with gastrointestinal issues.

Chicago Baseball

Yoan Moncada 3 hours ago

Abreu, Moncada HR; White Sox Spoil Brewers Home Opener, 6-4

Kris Bryant 6 hours ago

Alec Mills, Cubs' Bullpen Shine in Team's 4th Straight Win Monday

According to manager David Ross, Bryant was tested for coronavirus as a precaution after he reported symptoms, but tested negative and has been cleared to return to action.

Bryant and the Cubs will take on the Royals at Wrigley Field Monday night, with the contest airing on Marquee Sports Network.

This article tagged under:

Kris BryantChicago CubsDavid Ross
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us