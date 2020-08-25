Cubs Activate Pitchers Tyler Chatwood, Jose Quintana from Injured List

The Chicago Cubs made a pair of roster moves on Tuesday, activating pitchers Tyler Chatwood and Jose Quintana from the 10-day injured list.

Chatwood, who has been on the injured list since Aug. 16 with a mid-back strain, is expected to start for the Cubs when they take on the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on Tuesday night. Chatwood has a 2-1 record and a 5.40 ERA this season, with his last start coming against Kansas City earlier this month.

Quintana is expected to make his season debut on Tuesday after being placed on the IL before the regular season began. The hurler cut his left thumb while washing dishes during the offseason, and suffered a nerve injury as a result. Now, after multiple bullpen sessions and simulated games, he’s poised to rejoin the team, although his role isn’t quite set in stone yet.

According to manager David Ross, Quintana will likely be used in a long relief role for his first appearance, which the manager hopes will come Tuesday. The hurler could be used as a starter Saturday when the Cubs take on the Cincinnati Reds in a doubleheader at the Great American Ballpark.

To make room for Quintana and Chatwood on the active roster, the Cubs optioned pitcher Jason Adam and outfielder Ian Miller to their South Bend training site.

The Cubs and Tigers will take the field at 6:10 p.m. Tuesday.