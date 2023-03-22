Jose Altuve is likely to miss both White Sox-Astros series originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

During the World Baseball Classic, superstar shortstop Jose Altuve broke his thumb after he was hit by a pitch in the hand while playing against Team USA.

The Houston Astros announced on Thursday that Altuve underwent surgery on the broken thumb. USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported Altuve will likely miss 8-10 weeks.

Update on Jose Altuve. pic.twitter.com/5TfWtyqF96 — Houston Astros (@astros) March 22, 2023

The Chicago White Sox open up their season in Houston, where they will face the Astros in a four-game road series. They will also face off against their longtime first baseman, Jose Abreu, for the first time since he signed with the Astros during the offseason.

Not only will Altuve undoubtedly miss the Astros' first series against the White Sox, but he will also likely be absent for their second meeting between May 12-14, as that would mark around six weeks into his recovery.

The White Sox only see the Astros twice during the 2023 season, so they may not have to face off against Altuve at all. Not only is Altuve a phenomenal overall baseball player, but he's also especially good against the White Sox.

In the 58 games he's played against the South Side in his career, he holds a .296/.350/.472 slash line at the plate. He has 11 home runs and 31 RBIs in his career against the White Sox, striking out just 41 times in 257 plate appearances.

The White Sox are dodging an MVP-sized bullet against the Astros this season.

