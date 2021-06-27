Chicago Baseball

MLB All-Star Game

José Abreu Among 3 White Sox Named Finalists in MLB All-Star Game Voting

Yoán Moncada, Yasmani Grandal also named finalists in voting, which will take place this week

The Chicago White Sox hope to be well-represented at this year’s MLB All-Star Game in Denver, and the club will have its first chance to land a player on that squad, as three players have been named as finalists in fan voting for the game.

In this year’s All-Star voting format, the top three players at each infield position, along with the top nine outfielders, advanced to a second round of voting, with the winner at each position being determined in coming days.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

First baseman José Abreu, the reigning American League MVP, was named one of three finalists at his position. Catcher Yasmani Grandal and third baseman Yoán Moncada were also named as finalists by Major League Baseball on Sunday.

Chicago Baseball

2021 MLB All Star Game 43 mins ago

Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant Among 5 Cubs Named as All-Star Game Voting Finalists

Nico Hoerner 19 hours ago

Cubs' Nico Hoerner Beginning Rehab Assignment on Sunday

Abreu will face some stiff competition, going up against Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero, Jr. and Houston’s Yuli Gurriel.

Moncada will be going up against Boston’s Rafael Devers and Houston’s Alex Bregman, while Grandal will take on Kansas City’s Salvador Perez and Houston’s Martín Maldonado.

Final phase voting will start at 11 a.m. Monday, and will run through Thursday, according to Major League Baseball.

This article tagged under:

MLB All-Star GameMajor League BaseballJose AbreuYoan MoncadaYasmani Grandal
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us