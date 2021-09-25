Jon Lester Gifts Watches to Cubs' Willson Contreras, David Ross

Lester gifts watches to former battery mates Ross, Contreras originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
In his six seasons with the Cubs, there was at least one constant every time Jon Lester took the mound.
David Ross and Willson Contreras were behind the plate.
Lester returned to Wrigley Field this weekend with the Cardinals, his second time back since leaving the Cubs as a free agent last winter, and shared an awesome moment with his former personal catchers.
Chicago Baseball
Lester gifted watches to Ross and Contreras, which "The Bigs" sports media captured on video after Saturday's game, an 8-5 Cardinals win.
Ross (578 2/3 innings) and Contreras (548) are first and second among Lester's career leaders in innings caught. The Cubs manager was his personal catcher in Boston from 2013-14 and in Chicago from 2015-16.
Contreras took over after Ross retired following the 2016 season, catching almost every Lester start from 2017-20.
Lester has been noncommittal this season when asked if he will pitch in 2022. Whether Saturday was his last start at Wrigley Field, this is another classy gesture from him in Chicago.
Last October, he bought close to $50,000 worth of beer for Cubs fans as a way of saying thanks after becoming a free agent.