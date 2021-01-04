Jon ‘Boog' Sciambi Joins Marquee, Replaces Len Kasper as Cubs Announcer

Jon Sciambi joins Marquee as new Cubs announcer originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Jon “Boog” Sciambi is the Cubs’ newest play-by-play announcer, Marquee Sports Network announced Monday.

Sciambi has become a familiar figure on the national baseball scene, as the voice of Sunday Night Baseball for MLB on ESPN Radio and regular play-by-play voice on ESPN’s Wednesday Night Baseball.

Even with the new gig, Sciambi will continue to serve as multi-platform broadcaster for ESPN.

“There was no shortage of interest in this position, and deservedly so,” Marquee general manager Mike McCarthy said in a network release. “It is one of the premier spots in sports broadcast history, and no one is more deserving of the seat than Jon. His personality, energy and baseball credibility make him the perfect choice to succeed the legends who have preceded him.”

In his role at ESPN, Sciambi has provided play-by-play for the College and Little League World Series. On the MLB side, has been an on-site studio host for ESPN Radio’s MLB World Series coverage.

All you need to know. Welcome to Chicago, @BoogSciambi. Thrilled to have you!!! pic.twitter.com/dLG12JtUhw — Taylor McGregor (@Taylor_McGregor) January 4, 2021

Sciambi has even shared the booth with Cubs manager David Ross, then an ESPN baseball analyst. Earlier this summer, Sciambi told the story of a prank he and Rick Sutcliffe played on Ross after a bathroom break that extended past the commercial break. Sciambi recounted the scene – Sutcliffe jokingly putting Ross on the spot as he snuck back into the booth – for Cubs’ Ian Happ, Dakota Mekkes and Zack Short (since traded to the Tigers) on their podcast, The Compound.

Sciambi’s play-by-play experience extends back to 1997-2004, when he was the radio voice of the Marlins, and 2007-2009, when he was the Braves play-by-play television announcer.

Sciambi replaces Len Kasper, who after 16 season of Cubs play-by-play left last month to join the White Sox radio booth.

Marquee & the Cubs and most importantly Cubs fans have hit the jackpot. He & JD will be amazing together. ❤️ https://t.co/ExyHxiOAwc — Len Kasper (@LenKasper) January 4, 2021

“Having the opportunity to come to Wrigley Field and call games for the Chicago Cubs every day is surreal,” Sciambi said in a Marquee release. “It really doesn’t get better than that. Chicago is one of the best cities and Wrigley is the best ballpark out there.”