Joe Espada, Pedro Grifol Have ‘Impressed' White Sox in Manager Search

The White Sox could reach a decision on their ongoing managerial search by the end of the month, according to MLB.com's Jon Morosi.

Meanwhile, Morosi reported Monday Joe Espada and Pedro Grifol have "impressed" the team in the interview process, adding additional candidates "are believed to be involved."

Pedro Grifol and Joe Espada have impressed White Sox officials in the interview process, sources say.



Additional managerial candidates are believed to be involved, with a final decision possible before the end of the month. @MLBNetwork @MLB @670TheScore — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) October 17, 2022

The White Sox interviewed Espada last week, according to multiple reports. The 47-year-old has spent the past five seasons as the Astros bench coach, a stretch Houston has played in the ALCS each year and reached two World Series.

Espada previously was third base coach with the Marlins (2010-13) and Yankees (2015-17). He's interviewed for several managerial openings in recent years, including with the Cubs in 2019 before they hired David Ross.

ESPN's Enrique Rojas reported earlier this month the White Sox were set to interview Grifol, who's spent the past 10 seasons with the Royals — the last three seasons as bench coach.

Grifol, 53 next month, previously was a special assignment coach, catching coach and quality control coach with Kansas City.

His résumé includes managerial experience in the winter leagues in Venezuela and the Dominican Republic.

