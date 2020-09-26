Jimmy Cordero Suspended 3 Games for Hitting Willson Contreras With Pitch

Chicago White Sox pitcher Jimmy Cordero has been suspended for three games and manager Rick Renteria has been suspended for one game and fined after Cordero was deemed to have intentionally hit Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras with a pitch on Friday night.

White Sox pitching coach Don Cooper was also fined after he was ejected for arguing after the incident took place.

Renteria will serve his suspension Saturday night, while Cordero has the option to appeal his suspension under terms of MLB’s collective bargaining agreement.

During the seventh inning of the Cubs’ blowout win over the White Sox on Friday night, Cordero hit Contreras in the back with a pitch. After a brief conference, the umpiring crew decided to throw Cordero out of the game, and subsequently threw out Renteria and Cooper as they argued the decision.

The incident occurred after Contreras had flung his bat in the air to celebrate an earlier home run, then did so again after drawing a walk during the contest.

After the game, Cordero said that he did not hit Contreras on purpose, but MLB officials apparently disagreed, as they’ve opted to suspend him potentially for the remainder of the regular season.

It is not known whether Cordero will appeal the suspension.