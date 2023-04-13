Javy Báez Pulled From Tigers Game After Baserunning Mistake

Báez pulled from Tigers game after blunder originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Detroit Tigers infielder Javy Báez has gotten off to a rough start this season, and things aren’t getting any better after he was yanked from Thursday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays following a baserunning blunder.

Báez hit a double in the top of the second inning in a game against the Toronto Blue Jays, but had gotten a slow start out of the batter’s box thinking that the ball was going to be a home run.

Akil Baddoo then sent a fly ball to center field, and Báez took off from second base.

The only problem? There was only one out in the inning:

javy baez is a man of extremes pic.twitter.com/eAUKnxNVZo — Codify (@CodifyBaseball) April 13, 2023

After being doubled off, Báez was then pulled from the game by Tigers manager AJ Hinch, ending his night early.

Entering Thursday’s game, Báez had four hits in 40 at-bats so far this season, with eight strikeouts in 11 games for the Tigers. He has one RBI and has zero home runs on the campaign.

Báez signed a six-year deal with the Tigers following the 2021 season, with the contract worth $140 million.

