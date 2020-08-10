Chicago Baseball

Javier Báez, Wife Irmarie Expecting 2nd Child, Couple Announces in Adorable Social Media Post

Chicago Cubs shortstop Javier Báez and his wife Irmarie announced Monday that they are expecting their second child.

The couple, who have a son named Adrián, made the announcement on social media with a little bit of help from their firstborn child:

“With all the ups and downs, my family will always be my present and my future,” Baez said. ‘Thank you God for another blessing.”

The couple was engaged in 2018, shortly before the birth of their son Adrián. The couple then married in Puerto Rico in Jan. 2019.

The announcement prompted an outpouring of congratulatory messages from the Cubs, fellow major leaguers like Marcel Ozuna, and even from the city of Chicago’s official Instagram account.

